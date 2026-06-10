Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Mets On June 10
Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Pallante has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pallante is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.