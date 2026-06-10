Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Mets On June 10

Pallante is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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