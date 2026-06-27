Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 27

Pallante is 9-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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