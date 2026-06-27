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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 27

Andre Pallante will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pallante has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 9-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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