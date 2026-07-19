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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 19

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pallante has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pallante is 10-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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