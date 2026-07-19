Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On July 19

Pallante is 10-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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