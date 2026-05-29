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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 29

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Pallante has -124 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 5-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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