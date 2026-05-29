Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 29

Pallante is 5-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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