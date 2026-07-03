Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 3

Pallante is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.