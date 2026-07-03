Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 3
Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Pallante has -142 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Pallante is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.