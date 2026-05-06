Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 6

Pallante is 3-2 with a 3.73 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.