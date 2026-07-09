Andre Pallante And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On July 9

Pallante is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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