Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 7

Pallante is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.