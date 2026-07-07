FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Face Brewers On July 7

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Pallante is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News