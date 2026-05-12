Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Athletics On May 12

Pallante is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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