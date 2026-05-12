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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Athletics On May 12

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pallante has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pallante is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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