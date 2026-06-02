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Alex Jackson
Minnesota Twins

Alex Jackson

Minnesota Twins • #70 C

Alex Jackson And Twins Take On White Sox On June 2

Alex Jackson and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jackson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jackson had a .220 BA, .290 OBP and .473 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .763 and he scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.

Davis Martin (8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Jackson

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