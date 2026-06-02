Alex Jackson And Twins Take On White Sox On June 2

Jackson had a .220 BA, .290 OBP and .473 SLG with a 37% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .763 and he scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.

Davis Martin (8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

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