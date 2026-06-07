Alex Jackson And Twins Square Off Against Royals On June 7

Jackson is hitting for a .300 BA, .300 OBP and .350 SLG with a 45% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored two runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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