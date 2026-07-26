FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alex Jackson
Minnesota Twins

Alex Jackson

Minnesota Twins • #70 C

Alex Jackson And Twins Play Athletics On July 26

Alex Jackson and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Athletics at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jackson has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jackson is hitting for a .322 BA, .355 OBP and .441 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Jeffrey Springs (3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Jackson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News