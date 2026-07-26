Alex Jackson And Twins Play Athletics On July 26

Jackson is hitting for a .322 BA, .355 OBP and .441 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored nine runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Jeffrey Springs (3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.

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