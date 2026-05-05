Alex Bregman And Cubs Play Reds On May 5

Bregman is hitting for a .245 BA, .338 OBP and .360 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 13 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.