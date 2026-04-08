Alex Bregman And Cubs Square Off Against Rays On April 8

Bregman is hitting for a .200 BA, .280 OBP and .356 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Rays.

Joe Boyle (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.