Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Rays On April 7

Bregman is hitting for a .150 BA, .244 OBP and .300 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.