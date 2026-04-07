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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Rays On April 7

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bregman has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .150 BA, .244 OBP and .300 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored two runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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