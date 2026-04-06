Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Rays On April 6

Bregman is hitting for a .167 BA, .268 OBP and .333 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Shane McClanahan (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

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