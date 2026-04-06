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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Rays On April 6

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, April 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bregman has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .167 BA, .268 OBP and .333 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored two runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Shane McClanahan (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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