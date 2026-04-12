Alex Bregman And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 12

Bregman is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .328 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored three runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.