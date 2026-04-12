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Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 12

Alex Bregman and his Chicago Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bregman has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .328 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored three runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

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