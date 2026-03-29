Alex Bregman And Cubs Face Nationals On March 29

Bregman had a .273 BA, .360 OBP and .462 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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