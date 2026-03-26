Alex Bregman And Cubs Play Nationals On March 26

Bregman had a .273 BA, .360 OBP and .462 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 62 runs.

Cade Cavalli starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

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