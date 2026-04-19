FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs • #3 3B

Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19

Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Bregman has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bregman is hitting for a .229 BA, .301 OBP and .313 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored five runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Tobias Myers will start for the Mets, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Bregman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News