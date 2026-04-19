Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Mets On April 19

Bregman is hitting for a .229 BA, .301 OBP and .313 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored five runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Tobias Myers will start for the Mets, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.