Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Face Yankees On June 14

Kirk is hitting for a .261 BA, .346 OBP and .478 SLG with a 7.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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