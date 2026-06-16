Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16

Kirk is hitting for a .259 BA, .355 OBP and .444 SLG with a 9.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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