Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16
Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Kirk has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kirk is hitting for a .259 BA, .355 OBP and .444 SLG with a 9.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (3-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.