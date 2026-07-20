Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 20

Kirk is hitting for a .202 BA, .290 OBP and .309 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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