Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 20
Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, July 20 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Kirk has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kirk is hitting for a .202 BA, .290 OBP and .309 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored eight runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Nick Martinez (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.