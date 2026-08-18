Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 18

Kirk is hitting for a .271 BA, .351 OBP and .392 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 12 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (12-3) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 12-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.