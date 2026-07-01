Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Play Mets On July 1

Kirk is hitting for a .188 BA, .232 OBP and .313 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored five runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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