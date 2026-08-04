Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 4

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .350 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 60 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 77 runs (6th in MLB). In his last appearance, he smacked three homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (4-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.