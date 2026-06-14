Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Twins On June 14
Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .354 OBP and .489 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 38 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.