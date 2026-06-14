Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Twins On June 14

Burleson is hitting for a .288 BA, .354 OBP and .489 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 38 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.