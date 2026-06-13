Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Twins On June 13

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .356 OBP and .494 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 37 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 50 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.15 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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