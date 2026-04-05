Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Tigers On April 5

Burleson is hitting for a .276 BA, .389 OBP and .448 SLG with an 8.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.