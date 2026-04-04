Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Tigers On April 4

Burleson is hitting for a .280 BA, .387 OBP and .440 SLG with a 6.5% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored three runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

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