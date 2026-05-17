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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .342 OBP and .445 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 21 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs (9th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Stephen Kolek (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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