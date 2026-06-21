Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Royals On June 21
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .281 BA, .344 OBP and .483 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 39 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Royals.
Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.