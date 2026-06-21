Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Royals On June 21

Burleson is hitting for a .281 BA, .344 OBP and .483 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 39 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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