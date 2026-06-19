Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Royals On June 19

Burleson is hitting for a .282 BA, .345 OBP and .482 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 39 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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