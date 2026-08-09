Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 9

Burleson is hitting for a .283 BA, .348 OBP and .473 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 61 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 77 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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