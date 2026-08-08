Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Rockies On Aug. 8

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .350 OBP and .477 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 60 runs. In 486 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 77 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.