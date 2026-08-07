Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 7

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .351 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 60 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 77 runs (7th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Yankees.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (4-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.75 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.