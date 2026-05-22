Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Reds On May 22

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .468 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 24 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs (10th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Chris Paddack gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.07 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.