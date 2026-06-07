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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Reds On June 7

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .291 BA, .358 OBP and .456 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 31 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs (12th in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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