Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Reds On July 25

Burleson is hitting for a .281 BA, .342 OBP and .464 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 54 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 69 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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