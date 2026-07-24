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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Reds On July 24

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .284 BA, .345 OBP and .469 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 54 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 69 runs (7th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 5 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.75 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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