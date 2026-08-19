Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 19

Burleson is hitting for a .289 BA, .354 OBP and .493 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .847, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 92 runs (1st in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (14-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

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