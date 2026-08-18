Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 18

Burleson is hitting for a .289 BA, .355 OBP and .493 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .847, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 92 runs (1st in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.