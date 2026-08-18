Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 18
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .289 BA, .355 OBP and .493 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .847, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 92 runs (1st in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.