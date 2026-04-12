Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Red Sox On April 12

Burleson is hitting for a .240 BA, .371 OBP and .340 SLG with an 8.1% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored six runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Burleson has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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