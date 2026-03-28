Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Rays On March 28
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Burleson had a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .459 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .801 and he scored 54 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 18 home runs and drove in 69 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Rays.
Joe Boyle makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.