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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 3

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .283 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 26 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs (15th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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