Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 3

Burleson is hitting for a .283 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 26 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs (15th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.