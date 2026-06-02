Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 2

Burleson is hitting for a .281 BA, .348 OBP and .434 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 26 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.93 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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