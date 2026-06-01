Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Rangers On June 1

Burleson is hitting for a .281 BA, .350 OBP and .438 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 26 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

The Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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