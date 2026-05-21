Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Pirates On May 21

Burleson is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .462 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 24 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs (9th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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