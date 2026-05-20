Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Pirates On May 20

Burleson is hitting for a .283 BA, .348 OBP and .461 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs (8th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.