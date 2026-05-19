Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Pirates On May 19

Burleson is hitting for a .277 BA, .340 OBP and .441 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Mitch Keller (4-2 with a 3.59 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.